“Staggering response” to police recruitment drive

Nearly 700 people applied to become police officers during the last recruitment window in West Yorkshire.

The county’s force is aiming to recruit around 300 news officers in addition to its usual hiring to cover vacancies naturally created.

It is particularly keen to receive applications from people in groups which are currently under-represented on the force.

There were 658 applicants in June, 27 per cent of which came from diverse groups or backgrounds such as the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LBGT) community.

The news has been welcomed by senior officers as they prepare to open latest window for applications tomorrow.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Battle said: “We had a staggering response to the last recruitment drive at West Yorkshire Police in June this year with nearly 700 people applying to become police constables.

“The scale of this recruitment offers a real opportunity to increase the diversity of our workforce and I would strongly encourage anyone from an under-represented group who is interested in a career in policing to make use of the positive action workshops that we are running and apply to join the Force.”

Applications are being accepted until September 23.

Two live web chats will also be held via the West Yorkshire Police website to give people the chance to ask questions about joining the force.

They will be held tomorrow night (Thursday) and on Tuesday, September 13, 7pm-8pm.

