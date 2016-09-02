The last post - Post Office to move to WHSmith

Wakefield Post Office will shut down and move to WHSmith next week.

The post office will operate out of its current building on the corner of Northgate and Providence Street for the final time on Wednesday.

The building will close and post office services will move to WHSmith in Trinity Walk from Thursday.

The new branch will open from 9am until 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am until 2pm on Sundays.

