Three arrested in connection with affray in Wakefield

Police are appealing for witnesses after an allegation of affray on Carter Street in Wakefield.

The incident happened between 12.15am and 12.55am on Wednesday, August 17.

During the incident a black Volkswagen Polo was in collision with a man not thought to be involved in the alleged affray.

The man then walked off and it is not known if he suffered any injuries.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13160353577 .

Three man aged 29, 27 and 21 have been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail