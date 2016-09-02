Wakefield and 5 Towns Recovery Centre to unveil its new programme

Free courses to help those with mental and physical health conditions will be highlighted next week.

Wakefield and 5 Towns Recovery College will unveil its new programme on Monday between 10.30am and 2.30pm at the Garden Street Centre.

It will launch a new prospectus which features more than 70 courses. These include new ones on autism awareness, mental health medication and me, mindfulness, alcohol and substance misuse, budgeting bills and savings, baking basics and two festive craft classes.

The college, based at Back Garden Street is also offering classes to anyone interested in learning more, including carers and employers.

Lindsey Taylor-Crossley, recovery college coordinator, said: “We offer a relaxed and welcoming setting that helps people make real progress on their recovery journey. These free classes are open to all as we aim to create a better understanding of mental and physical health conditions, helping to reduce the stigma that has surrounded mental health.”

The coordinator added: “These events are a great opportunity to meet staff and volunteers who can explain more about what the recovery college does and how we help local people in the community improve their mental and physical wellbeing. We’ll also be showing videos about the college and handing out goody bags.”

Recovery colleges across the country have been shown to be successful in helping people to reduce their use of, or stay out of, mental health services. They have enabled people to go on to engage more within their local community in a bid to maintain their wellbeing.

Many of the volunteers at the Wakefield and 5 Towns Recovery College have been previous students who, after having a positive experience, have wished to ‘give something back’ by volunteering to help co-produce a course or a workshop.

Wakefield and 5 Towns Recovery College is run by South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

The college supports adults in their recovery from mental and physical ill-health by recognising and making the most of their strengths and talents.

A second launch event will be held at St Giles’ Church Pontefract on Wednesday between 10.30am and 2.30pm

See www.southwestyorkshire.nhs.uk/about-us/recovery for more information.

