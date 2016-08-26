Wakefield Theatre Club demolished

Buildings formerly used as Wakefield Theatre Club and a Superbowl complex have been demolished.

Applicant Keith Brown Properties (Hull) Ltd submitted an application to Wakefield Council to knock down all buildings at the site on Doncaster Road in 2014.

The council said no prior approval was needed for the demolition to take place. But no further application has been submitted.

The venue was formerly Wakefield Theatre Club and played host to some of the biggest musicians and acts of the 1960s and 70s.

It then became the Pussycat club.

And from 1989 it was run as a bowling centre with a bowling alley and Wimpey restaurant.