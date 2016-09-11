Lomax hopes alive despite setback

Pontefract rallycross driver Craig Lomax suffered a disappointment in the latest round of the British Championships, but remains in contention for the title.

Lomax headed to the Kent circuit of Lydden Hill for round six of the British Rallycross Championship, in association with Odyssey, knowing he had to put in a consistent result to keep his hopes of retaining the Super1600 title he won last season.

He started well in qualifying first in a field that was amalgamated with the Super National class, placing in seventh place overall.

But the post race checks on the Citroen C2R2 revealed that there was a problem with the drive and the Milltek and Baxi backed driver was forced to withdraw from the event.

On the face of it this appeared to be catastrophic for Lomax’s championship bid for this year.

However, in a bizarre twist of fate every other car in the class experienced a mechanical problem so Lomax still came away with valuable championship points. He still finds himself second in the championship with less than 10 points between him and the current championship leader.

With two rounds still to come Lomax’s championship hopes are still very much alive and well.

Round seven of the championship now returns for its second visit to Pembrey, in Wales, on September 25.

Lomax said: ‘I’m so disappointed not only for me but for the team and my sponsors.

“We travelled to Lydden planning on putting in a solid performance. Sadly, this was not to be. However, I am more than happy that my championship challenge is still very much alive.

“We have to now look forward to Pembrey and go through the pre-race preparation as normal.”