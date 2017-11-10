Long Division’s radical reinvention for 2018

A popular music festival that has attracted some of the industry’s biggest names in the past is set to return to Wakefield next year after a year’s hiatus.

Long Division, presented by Wakefield BID, will be making its way back to the city at the start of June, 2018.

Held across a series of city-centre venues, previous artists to have played include British Sea Power, The Fall, Ash, Ghostpoet, Pulled Apart By Horses and Wakefield’s own, The Cribs.

It also provides a platform to up-and-coming bands from around the region, including Castleford’s Allusondrugs.

Festival director Dean Freeman said: “After six years of amazing Long Divisions we really needed to take a break and take stock of things of the industry, of the city and how music festivals need to develop.

“The ideas have been brewing over the summer but now - with the partnership with Wakefield BID - we can bring them to life.

“We’re a festival that has constantly evolved and tried new things. 2018 will be a quite radical reinvention of what Long Division is and can be.

“Like The Fall, we’re always different, always the same. It’s going to be special, so get those dates in your diary.”

Further details of the festival will be revealed in coming months.