Lorry crash closes part of M1 in West Yorkshire

Two HGVs have collided on a section of the M1 in West Yorkshire this morning.
Three of the four northbound lanes are closed after the accident between junctions 40 and 41 for Dewsbury and Wakefield.
Drivers have been warned to expect delays.
