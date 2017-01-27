Lost drawings from the miners’ strike to go on show at With Banners Held High event

Forgotten drawings of the 1984-5 miners’ strike will go on display at a festival commemorating the dispute.

Twenty drawings by the late Peter Price of scenes during the strike were discovered by accident in the basement of the National Union of Mineworkers’ headquarters.

They went untouched for years after being moved there from the union’s former building in Sheffield, which was shut down after the last wave of large-scale pit closures in 1994.

The drawings will be shown at With Banners Held High at Unity Works on Saturday, March 4.

Mr Price, who was from Maltby and is believed to have served in the British Army in Kenya, died of cancer in the 1990s. The day-long festival will be the third Banners Held High event, which drew hundreds of people to the venue on Westgate in 2015 and 2016.

There will be speakers including Dennis Skinner MP, film screenings, debates, discussions and displays of miners’ banners, followed by music from Ferocious Dog, Parson’s Lot and The Star Botherers at an evening gig.

The Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign is among organisations behind the event.

The theme of this year’s festival will be The Flame Still Burns and the need to conserve the cultural heritage of the mining industry.

For tickets for the day time and evening events log on to www.unityworks.co.uk/event/banners-held-high-2017