M62 motorway re-opened after HGV and caravan crash but delays continue

All lanes of the M62 have been re-opened following a crash between a lorry and a caravan but motorists are being warned they still face delays.

The crash has happened on the westbound carriage between junction 23 and junction 22 at around 10.35am.

The recovery work carried was hampered as the caravan fell apart as officers tried to clear the debris.

Highways England has confirmed that all lanes have now re-opened but drivers still face delays on the motorway and alternative routes for the next hour.

Emergency crews were called to the crash. No-one is thought to be seriously injured.