M62 reopens after crash and oil spill near Brighouse

The M62 has been fully reopened in West Yorkshire following a crash this morning that caused an oil spill.

Debris had been littered across all lanes of the motorway after the collision between a car and two lorries.

All eastbound lanes between junction 24 at Ainley Top and junction 25 at Brighouse were shut.

But Highways England has confirmed that the clean up operation is now complete.

The eastbound carriageways are open again, although motorists are still being held up, with long delays back to junction 22 due to congestion.