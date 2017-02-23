Man rescued but two dogs killed in blaze

A man was rescued from the roof of a house after a severe blaze broke out in the kitchen.

He was helped to safety by a neighbour after making his way onto the flat roof.

Two dogs in the home were killed in the fire.

Firefighters from Selby, Castleford and Pontefract stations were called to the scene at West Acres, Byram at around 6.50pm last night.

They administered resuscitation techniques to the two dogs but could not save them.

The man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

There was extensive fire, heat and smoke damage in the kitchen as well as severe damage to the remainder of the house.

The cause of the blaze is believed to have been an electrical fault on an immersion heater.

Smoke alarms were fitted in the property and were activated when the fire broke out.