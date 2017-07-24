Man trapped as van and heavy goods vehicle collides on A1 near Wakefield

A man was trapped after a van and heavy goods vehicle collided today

Firefighters rushed to the A1 motorway between junctions 38 to 39 northbound near Wakefield after 12.14pm.

West Yorkhire Fire and Rescue Service said that a man was extricated by its staff and passed over to ambulance paramedics.

Crews from South Kirkby and Adwick attended and one from Cleckheaton turned back as it was not required.