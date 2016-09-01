Mariano set to leave Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that injury plagued Frankie Mariano will leave the club at the end of the 2016 season.

Back rower Mariano has been with the club since 2014 after joining from neighbours Wakefield Trinity Wildcats.

He played in Castleford’s 2014 Challenge Cup Final defeat to Leeds, but has had an injury plagued 2015 and 2016 season, massively limiting his appearances.

Mariano said: “I’d just like to say a big thank you to everyone at Castleford Tigers.

“I’d like to thank the coaching staff for developing me as a player, the physio team for looking after me during my injuries, the boys for being there on and off the field, and the board of directors and staff behind the scenes at Castleford Tigers, it really is a close-knit club.

“A massive thank you also goes out to the Tigers fans, their support has been amazing and something I will treasure, and of course my biggest thanks go to my family who’ve been there for me and helped me through my injuries. I wish everyone at Castleford Tigers all the best for the future.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “Frankie unfortunately has received an injury which will prevent him from playing the remainder of this season and we have decided not to extend his contract.

“Frank has been a great bloke to work with and has put in some awesome efforts for the team during his time at the club, I would like to wish him all the best for the future and thank him for his time at the Tigers.”

Chief executive Steve Gill said: “Frankie has been a great bloke to have around the club and he will be missed.

“He has given us some memorable moments, especially his try against Catalans this season that confirmed our Super League status and brought the house down. From everyone at the club and on behalf of all our fans I would like to wish Frankie the best of luck for his future.”

Mariano joins Lee Jewitt and Luke Dorn in departing at the end of the current season and all three players will be sent off in style at the Tigers annual presentation evening on Monday, September 19 at the club’s black tie dinner at Elland Road Centenary Pavilion. Limited spaces are still available to attend, with details on Castleford’s website.