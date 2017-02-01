Mary Creagh to “vote against” Brexit bill

Wakefield MP Mary Creagh is planning to vote against the government’s plan for leaving the European Union in parliament tonight.

She tweeted her intention not to support triggering article 50, which would begin the process, despite a huge majority voting in favour of Brexit in last year’s referendum.

Labour has imposed a three-line whip to compel its MPs to vote with the government on the Brexit bill.

But Jeremy Corbyn’s party, which officially opposed Brexit in the referendum, is facing a backlash from its own MPs.

Last June, referendum results for the Wakefield Council area showed that 66.3 per cent voted to leave the EU, way higher than the national Brexit vote of 51.9 per cent.

But since the referendum fears have been raised over economic uncertainty and possible erosion or workers’ rights if the Conservatives manage to negotiate leaving the EU.

Ms Creagh tweeted today: “I have always sought to act in the best interests of people in Wakefield and defend Labour’s values. That is why I’ll vote against Article 50.”

Theresa May’s government is planning to publish a white paper setting out the strategy for withdrawal from the EU tomorrow.

Labour is seeking amendments to the Brexit bill, which was forced on the government by a supreme court ruling which said an act of parliament was needed.