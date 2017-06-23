‘Masterplan’ to guide work on huge housing development at east of city

Council bosses have drawn up guidelines to make sure a huge housing development on the east of the city best serves the needs of the district.

The City Fields development will eventually deliver 2,600 new homes, parks, retail space and business premises on a 375-acre site between Doncaster Road and Aberford Road.

The council has produced a “masterplan framework” for the development which will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The council said in a statement: “The plan provides information on new homes, business areas and how people will be able to travel around the area on foot, by bicycle, car or public transport.

“It explains how the area will be developed and shows how streets and open spaces will be connected.”

The masterplan also explains how public art installations will form part of the development.

The statement said: “ A City Fields Public Art Action Plan sets out the over-arching vision for the delivery of public art at City Fields and the key projects that are intended to be developed to create a clear sense of place and community.”

Work is already underway on some of the City Fields development, which is expected to take up to 20 years to complete. Miller Homes and Bellway started building 329 new homes for the northern end of the site in October 2016.

Some have already been released for sale.

Outline planning permission has been granted for a further 171 houses around the same area.

A retail and leisure facility is also proposed for that part of the development and would include shops and community space. More information can be found online at www.cityfields.co.uk