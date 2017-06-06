Meet the Castleford trampoline park worker who's entered the Big Brother house

A young Castleford party girl has become one of the first contestants to enter this year's Big Brother house.

Ellie Young, 23, has now been unveiled as a contestant on the Channel Five show.

The till operative at a trampoline park Gravity in Xscape has also spent for seasons working as a club rep in popular holiday resorts, and has previously appeared on reality show Ibiza Weekender.

She describes herself as a 'drama queen who is quick to argue', but also claims to have a fun-loving personality.

Ellie, who was once head girl at Castleford Academy, is single after having her heart broken several times.

She will be joined in the house by Leeds pair Imran and Sukhvinder Javeed, from West Park, who have entered as a married couple.