Meet the mini graduates from the Wakefield district

Primary school children from across the district dressed in caps and gowns at the largest Wakefield Children’s University graduation ceremony to date.

The Children’s University Trust provides children aged five to 14 with innovative learning activities and experiences outside normal school hours.

SCROLLS: St Helens CE Primary School in Hemsworth.

Children collect stamps in their ‘Passports to Learning’ for each hour they complete in after-school activities or at one of the many affiliated learning destinations across the region.

The graduation ceremony was held at Theatre Royal Wakefield and more than 220 children took the stage to receive their awards. The ceremony featured a speech from Wakefield College principal Sam Wright. Level three musical theatre students from the college also performed extracts from ‘Legally Blonde’.

James Pennington, the college’s partnerships manager, said: “Our fifth annual Children’s University graduation ceremony was the biggest and best yet. It was amazing to see over 220 children graduating and looking resplendent in their ceremonial cap and gowns.”

HAPPY: Peter Wadsworth of Castleford Park Junior Academy

Martin Frobisher Infant School.