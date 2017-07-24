Memorial for In Bloom founder

Members of the Pontefract In Bloom committee have unveiled a fitting floral memorial to the scheme’s late founder Brian Chappell.

Mr Chappell organised the town’s In Bloom initiative for ten years until his failing health led to the committee being launched last year.

After his death in December, members decided to commission a the memorial to celebrate Mr Chappell’s contribution to Pontefract.

In Bloom chairman Colin White said: “We commissioned a metalwork sculpture by local artist Stephen Williamson. It is now in place on Bridge Street next to the Magna Carta Memorial. Stephen has created a beautiful work of art to enclose a planter to represent the aim of Pontefract in Bloom to enhance our town with flowers and also as a lasting memorial to Brian Chappell.”

The sculpture was funded by WDH, Wakefield Council’s Neighbourhood Improvement Fund, Pontefract Civic Society and Pontefract in Bloom’s sponsors.

The In Bloom scheme aims to enhance the town centre by providing floral displays. This year, 46 local people and businesses have sponsored hanging baskets and planters. Organisers are hoping to equal last year’s silver gilt award at Yorkshire in Bloom.

Mr White added: “Brian committed a lot of energy into community support and, apart from his efforts with Pontefract in Bloom, he was founder of a young driver training course in 1994 and also served on the governing body of Harewood Centre Nursery School. We hope that we will continue to attract more sponsors each year so that Pontefract in Bloom becomes Brian’s lasting legacy.”