Memorial parade remembers our fallen

Branches of the Royal British Legion from across the district marched together during a Remembrance parade through Nostell.

The National Trust hosted the event on Sunday in partnership with Lord St Oswald and the Legion.

Nostell Remembrance parade

Representatives from each branch joined army cadets and veterans for the memorial parade and service, ahead of Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

Armed force champion Coun Sandra Pickin said: “It was a lovely parade and we had a great turnout once again this year. It brings all the branches of the Legion together before they do their own parades and services this weekend.

“It was good to see them all paying their respects to our troops. They gave their lives in various conflicts for us to be here today.”