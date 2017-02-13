Methley Mites gets shedloads of cash from Banks Community Fund

Much-loved toys and games at a village playgroup are now in a safe new home thanks to a grant from the Banks Community Fund.

The Methley Mites Playgroup and Toddler Group has been given £2,139 for a weatherproof, lockable shed to keep all its toys, games and other equipment that the children use.

The playgroup applied for the funds to replace an old storage shed that had started to leak.

The grant from Banks, a property and energy firm, has allowed the group to purchase a new larger lockable shed with additional shelving and storage areas.

Lynn Barrett, from Methley Mites, said: “Our toys and games naturally get a lot of use, and we’re lucky that we get lots of donations from families across the community which enable us to offer a wide range of things for the children to do.

“Our existing shed has served us well for many years, but with water beginning to leak in on rainy days, we knew we needed to find a replacement sooner rather than later. Getting the Banks Group’s support has saved us a lot of time and effort, and has allowed us to purchase a much better shed than we’d probably have been able to go for on our own, which means in turn that the children will get much more use out of our toys and games in the years to come.”

The Banks Community Fund provides grants for community groups and voluntary organisations in the vicinity of Banks Group projects.

Lewis Stokes, community relations manager at the Banks Group, said: “We’re very pleased to be able to help the group to keep their equipment in the best possible condition.”

To apply for funding, call James Eaglesham on 0191 3786342.