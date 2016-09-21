Moors scoops hat-trick of player of the year awards

Junior Moors was the big winner as Castleford Tigers held their player of the year presentation evening at Elland Road on Monday night.

The popular Kiwi walked away with a hat-trick of trophies after scooping the player of the year, the players’ player award and the fans’ player of the year, voted for each week through social media.

Back rower Moors, who has enjoyed a big second year with the Tigers after joining from Melbourne Storm, described being chosen for the three big awards as “awesome”.

He said: “To get all three awards is pretty overwhelming. No-one really expects it

“Not only to get the recognition from the fans, but from your fellow peers as well, I suppose that is the most special one to me.”

Second place in the player of the year category went to consistent hooker Adam Milner, who has made himself a key member of the first team this year and is one of only two ever presents.

Third place was taken by Luke Dorn ahead of him playing his last game before retirement in the Tigers’ home game with Widnes Vikings this Sunday.

Everyone in attendance gave the Australian a standing ovation as they paid tribute to a player who has been outstanding in his second spell at Castleford and will be much missed.

Directors’ player of the year went to one of Castleford’s homegrown stars, Adam Milner.

Greg Minikin, meanwhile, won the young player of the year, after breaking through to become a first team regular in his first season after joining from York City Knights.

Under 19s player of the year went to Brandon Douglas, who progressed to make a highly promising first team debut at St Helens two weeks ago and retained his place in the 17 for the match at Catalans.

The 2016 under 19s coaches player of the year was won by speedy winger Declan Sheehan.

Davey Dixon won the under 19s’ most improved player award while the shooting star award went to Calum Turner.