Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into lamppost

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after crashing into a lamppost yesterday afternoon.

The accident happened just after noon yesterday (Tuesday) on New Hall Road, Pontefract when a Kawasaki ER 500cc motorbike, travelling in the direction of Monkhill Lane, hit a lamppost.

The rider, a man in his 40s, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or saw the motorcyclist prior to the collision.

Anyone with any information should contact PC Adrian Brown at Safer Roads East via 101 quoting reference 13160407384.