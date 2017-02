Motorists travelling on the M62 motorway in West Yorkshire face delays after a collision this afternoon (Sunday).

Emergency services and traffic officers were called to the westbound carriageway of the M62 between junction 25 and junction 26 between Huddersfield and Bradford at around 2pm.

All lanes of the stretch of road were blocked after 2pm while officers were on scene but have now cleared.

Motorists have been advised to still expect delays of up to 20 minutes until after 3pm.