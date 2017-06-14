New £0.5m scheme to prevent flooding in Allerton Bywater

SENIOR councillors in Leeds are set to be asked to approve a plan to invest £500,000 in a flood alleviation scheme for Allerton Bywater.

Homes in the Westfield area of Allerton Bywater in east Leeds were flooded in 2014 and the area narrowly avoided further flooding the following year.

Council chiefs say although there was no internal flooding caused by the impact of Storm Eva in Christmas 2015, the area continues to be vulnerable to water flows from an upstream calvert on the River Aire and local surface run-off.

Members of Leeds City Council’s executive board will be asked to approve the flood alleviation scheme for the Westfield Road area at a meeting next week.

The scheme would involve the construction of a new 200-metre bypass culvert to redirect flood water safely into the nearby local floodplain.

New road gullies and drains would be installed to help drain surface water into the new bypass culvert.

A second new culvert would be constructed from Blands Avenue to south of Leeds Road, with connecting new road gullies also put in place.

A new 190-metre ditch would be created on farmland south of Leeds Road, with a valve system to be put in place meaning water levels can be controlled.

The scheme would be funded through £207,000 from Leeds City Council supported by £295,000 from the Environment Agency.

Kippax and Methley Ward councillors James Lewis, Keith Wakefield and Mary Harland said: “Allerton Bywater has seen several flooding incidents and near misses over the years, so hopefully the approval of this funding will lead to effective protection for people living in the area as soon as possible.

“This shows the Council is committed to tackling flood risk in vulnerable areas all across the city, not just the city centre, and the executive board’s approval of this scheme will provide much needed reassurance for people living in Allerton Bywater.”

It follows the £45m Leeds Flood Alleviation scheme to protect Woodlesford and the city centre with more work to follow in the Kirkstall area as well as in Otley and along the Wyke Beck corridor which are all considered high flood risks.