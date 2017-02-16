New £900,000 cultural arts centre set for Wakefield

A cultural arts centre is set to be built in Wakefield city centre after council chiefs agreed to provide £300,000 for the Theatre Royal project.

A derelict building next to the Theatre Royal, Wakefield, on Westgate will be turned into a ‘Centre for Creativity’ under the scheme, which will cost £900,000 in total.

The centre will include rehearsal studios, a learning centre and conference facilities.

Wakefield Council’s cabinet committee has agreed a one-off contribution of £200,000, on top of £100,000 already committed under a grant scheme.

The Theatre Royal had already raised £604,000 for the project from sources included the Arts Council. Work on the centre is expected to start in May and is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Les Shaw, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said “This one-off grant will help to support the theatre’s goal for longer-term financial stability.”