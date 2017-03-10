New Domino’s to serve up 25 new jobs

A new Domino’s pizza shop is to open in Wakefield next week, and 25 new employees are being sought.

The finishing touches are being put to the takeaway at Triangle House, Kirkgate, ready to be opened on Monday, March 13.

Pizza makers, customer service staff and delivery drivers are among the vacancies.

Ben Le Prevost, area manager at Domino’s said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of Wakefield, and we’re celebrating the opening by offering free pizza to the first 200 people to register on our Facebook page.”

“There’s also plenty of employment opportunity for people living in Wakefield, so we look forward to welcoming local pizza superstars to join our growing team.

“In particular we’re searching for delivery drivers, who can provide exceptional customer service, and demonstrate integrity, honesty and reliability.”

Anyone interested in a position at the store, contact recruitment@dominosyorkshire.com