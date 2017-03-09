New games area gets pupils moving

Pupils at St Thomas CE Junior School in Featherstone have celebrated the opening of a new games area.

The facility was built at the school on George Street after a grant was secured from the Big Lottery Fund. It is part of a sports project called Get Moving With St Thomas.

Assistant headteacher Jonathan Harris said: “This multi-use games area is designed to improve health outcomes, to encourage children to play together, develop physical skills and enhance teamwork.

“It can be used throughout the year, both within school time, during lessons and playtime and before and after school through extra-curricular clubs.”