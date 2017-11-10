New home for CAPA College is announced

The location of a new performing arts college for up to 500 students has been revealed.

CAPA College, which was forced to close to new students this September after its expansion plans fell through, has secured a new site on Mulberry Way, Wakefield.

The college, originally named Cathedral Academy for Performing Arts, will expand into the site in 2020.

This year’s cohort of students had to be turned away after a move to a bigger building in Leeds did not go ahead.

Now CAPA will re-open to new students at its current home at the Cathedral Academy, on Thornes Road, next year before the full expansion goes ahead.

The new sixth form will be set up as a Free School after CAPA teamed up with the Enhance Academy Trust.

Enhance said it had agreed the new site with the Department for Education.

The trust’s chief executive Kevin Jones said: “Enhance Academy Trust are delighted that the DfE has secured CAPA College a permanent site in the heart of Wakefield City Centre.

“Our vision is that CAPA College will add to, and further enhance, the rich cultural offer of the Arts and Educational provision in the area and will be a flagship centre of excellence.”