New pathway will help cyclists and walkers to avoid busy town roads

Cyclists and walkers in Pontefract can benefit from a new surfaced pathway away from the main roads in town.

Wakefield Council recently opened the Barrack’s Fields pathway after spending £28,000 on the improvements.

The council worked with members of the Pontefract Cycle Forum who wanted to create a cycle friendly route across town so that local people could avoid the busier main roads.

The path starts at the council run car park opposite the Barrack’s and then runs across the playing fields, providing an essential link from Wakefield Road to Mill Hill Lane and the Larks Hill estate for both cyclist and walkers.

There is also a direct link from the pedestrian crossing and car park on Wakefield Road to the nearby The King’s School and Larks Hill Junior and Infants School, providing parents and children with opportunities to ‘park and stride’, therefore reducing congestion outside the school gates.

The work was completed in April, but the path was recently opened by Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport and highways at Wakefield Council, and students from The King’s School.

Coun Morley said: “This is a great example of supporting people of all ages to walk and cycle to school, for work and for leisure. Cycling and walking is also a great way to promote fitness and has the benefit of reducing congestion and parking issues on local roads.”