New sports pavilion in country park

A new sports pavilion is being built at Upton Country Park after more than £500,000 in grant funding was secured.

Building work has started on the new Waggon Lane facility, which will be used by Upton United Junior Football Club and other community groups.

Wakefield Council provided £196,000, a further £278,000 came from the Football Foundation, environmental funding body WREN put in £49,000 and North Elmsall Parish Council contributed £20,000.