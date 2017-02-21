Nine arrests over death of dad outside pub

A total of nine people have now been arrested in connection with the death of a man following an alleged altercation outside a Dewsbury pub.

A 19-year-old was initially questioned over the incident on Friday evening outside The Scarborough pub on The Town, Thornhill.

The victim was named locally as father-of-one Jonny Binns, 32, who died from his injuries in hospital.

Police have now confirmed that a further eight people were arrested with six of them now bailed pending further inquiries.

Mr Binns was a regular at the pub and dozens of bunches of flowers have since been left outside.

Staff described him as a ‘lovely lad’ and well liked by everybody.