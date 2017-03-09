Northern rail strike: The Yorkshire train services affected

Commuters travelling to and from Yorkshire railway stations face disruption this Monday to a planned strike.

Staff on Northern services have voted to take industrial action on March 13 - forcing the operator to run a reduced timetable and 300 rail replacement buses.

Some routes will be served only by buses, while other lines will have no early or late trains beyond the morning and evening rush hours.

Northern passengers can also use their pre-paid rail tickets to access Arriva bus services on the day of the strike.

Around 980 trains will still run as normal, but services are expected to be extremely busy. On some routes, trains will stop running at 7pm and there will be no services before 7am.

The Harrogate Bus Company is also running a higher frequency service on its 36 route between Harrogate and Leeds, with services every 10 minutes.

Members of the RMT union are striking in response to the operator's proposals for modernising the network by 2020.

Regional director Sharon Keith said:

“Earlier this week we announced we would be able to run approximately 980 rail services on the day of the industrial action. After further planning we will also be able to operate around 300 extra rail replacement buses.

“We expect all services, rail and bus, to be extremely busy and ask for customers’ patience on Monday. We would also ask customers to take time to consider whether journeys are necessary and, if they are, to plan carefully.

“As with the rail timetable, we have focused our planning efforts on providing a service between 7am and 7pm. And we have sought to provide an additional transport option for customers on the busiest routes that did not benefit from a rail service in the revised timetable.”

Here are details of the major Yorkshire routes affected:

- Barnsley to Denby Dale: replacement bus

- Hebden Bridge and Todmorden to Blackburn: replacement bus

- Bradford Forster Square to Ilkley: First train to Bradford 8.24, last train 17.20. First train to Ilkley 7.45, last train 16.43.

- Leeds to Bradford Forster Square: First train to Leeds 8.26, last train 18.30. First train to Bradford 7.39, last train 17.36.

- Leeds to Castleford: First train to Leeds 7.55, last train 18.04. First train to Castleford 7.29, last train 17.33.

- Leeds to Doncaster: First train to Leeds 7.26, last train 17.26. First train to Doncaster 8.21, last train 18.21.

- Leeds to Hebden Bridge via Bramley, New Pudsey, Bradford and Halifax: First train to Hebden Bridge 6.08, last train 17.51. First train to Leeds 7.17, last train 19.11.

- Leeds to Huddersfield: First train to Huddersfield 7.56, last train 17.56. First train to Leeds 8.59, last train 18.59.

- Leeds to Ilkley: First train to Leeds 7,10, last train 18.12. First train to Ilkley 6.34, last train 17.32.

- Leeds to Sheffield: First train to Leeds 7.18, last train 17.50. First train to Sheffield 7.40, last train 18.06.

- Leeds to Skipton: First train to Leeds 7.06, last train 18.47. First train to Skipton 6.16, last train 7.56. Reduced stops at Kirkstall Forge and Apperley Bridge.

- Leeds to York via Harrogate: First train to Leeds 6.49 from York and 7.40 from Harrogate, last train 18.05 from York and 18.43 from Harrogate. First train to Harrogate and York 7.14, last train 17.29.

- Scarborough to Hull: First train to Scarborough 7.14, last train 19.15. First train to Hull 6.50, last train 13.28 or 18.15 from Bridlington.

- Skipton to Bradford Forster Square: First train to Bradford 7.00, last train 15.58. First train to Skipton 9.11, last train 17.11.

- Skipton to Settle: replacement bus

- York to Bradford via Garforth, Cross Gates and Leeds: First train to Bradford 6.20, last train 16.27. First train to York 8.04, last train 18.04. Reduced stops at Ulleskelf and Church Fenton.

Full details of the rail and rail replacement timetables can be found on the Northern website – northernrailway.co.uk/industrialaction.