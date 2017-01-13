Nostell Holiday Park plans back in place after lapse

Plans are back in place for Nostell Priory Holiday Park’s updated caravan and camping pod proposals.

While helping to attract more visitors the proposal is also believed to offer a chance to generate more jobs for the district.

An application for 12 new static caravans and three serviced pods is currently being considered.

A similar proposal had received approval from Wakefield Council planners, but economic difficulties led to the park having to shelve construction and planning approval eventually lapsed.

Planning documents read: “The Holiday Park has survived the economic downturn and maintained employment and investment in the area despite this set back.

“The Holiday Park now seeks to pick up the investment it had previously consented and reinvest in the economy by developing a high quality reorganisation and development to meet market demand.”