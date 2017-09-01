Olympian Max Litchfield helps youngsters with swimming skills

Olympic swimmer Max Litchfield inspired the next generation during a visit to a community club.

The Pontefract-born sports star, who competed in Rio 2016 and won two golds in the 2017 British Swimming Championships, attended the Marlins amateur swimming club last month.

Max Litchfield visits the Marlins.

The 22-year-old is a former member of the Marlins and returned to his roots to give swimming demonstrations and advice and support the club's youngsters with their technique.

Head coach Dave Cheesbrough said: "The kids really enjoyed it and it was nice to see Max demonstrate some of the skills that they are learning.

"The visit was a great success and an inspiration to both swimmers and parents alike."

The Marlins train at Pontefract pool on Fridays and featherstone on Wednesdays, and has members from the age of five.