‘Our staff, children and parents work together’

A school has been praised by government inspectors for making a string of improvements.

Ofsted found that standards had been raised at Sandal Magna Community Academy during a two-day inspection at the school.

The school, on Belle Vue Road, has been rated “good” by the education watchdog after being given a “requires improvement” school two years ago. Headteacher Louise Sennett said: “It’s huge for us and fantastic news for the school.

“We’ve been celebrating ever since.

“I think it’s completely down to the hard work and sheer determination of every single staff member and children and parents pulling together.”

Ofsted praised leadership, the quality of teaching, pupil welfare and results at Sandal Magna.

Inspectors were impressed with the help for pupils who did not have English as their first language, including bilingual teaching.

Pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds were also on track for good results.

The report said: “The school has a high proportion of disadvantaged pupils who have very many issues and needs.

“They receive good support and most achieve well.”

Mrs Sennett added: “We have amazing staff who simple haven’t given up.

“I think we have 29 different languages at the school at the moment.

“Children come from all over the world and from different backgrounds and cultures.”