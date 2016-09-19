Paralympics GB’s wheelchair basketball team make history

Paralympic athletes Sophie Carrigill and Leah Evans have made history, despite narrowly missing out on a medal.

The women, who were representing Team GB as part of the women’s wheelchair basketball team, came fourth in the Rio competition.

Credit: onEdition. Sophie Carrigill, ParalympicsGB wheelchair basketball.

They fought hard in their semi-final game against USA on Thursday, but after losing 89 to 78, they faced a bronze medal play-off on Friday.

Sophie, 22, of West Ardsley and Leah, 19, of Castleford, gave it their all against the Netherlands.

But the team were defeated by 76 to 34.

Former Wakefield Girls High School pupil Sophie co-captained the squad through the Paralympic journey.

Credit: onEdition Jamie Stead, ParalympicsGB wheelchair rugby.

And the women had plenty to be proud of - reaching the semi-finals meant the team made history by securing the best ever result for GB women’s wheelchair basketball at a Paralympic Games.

Elsewhere, Normanton’s Jamie Stead put on a sterling performance as part of Paralympic GB’s mixed wheelchair rugby squad.

The team came third in the preliminary group round and went on to defeat Sweden 56 to 42 to secure a fifth place finish overall.

The Paralympic Games drew to a close with a glittering ceremony last night.

Team GB pushed their bodies to the limit to make our country proud on sport’s biggest stage.

And they won 147 medals, including 64 golds.

A Yorkshire Olympic and Paralympic homecoming celebration parade will be held in Leeds on September 28 to celebrate the athlete’s achievements.

The event is being organised in partnership with Welcome to Yorkshire and other councils in the region.

Athletes taking part will tour the city centre on open-top buses.