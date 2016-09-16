Parents hold charity night in son’s name

The family of a teenager who died suddenly of an asthma attack are holding a fundraising event to mark what would have been his 21st birthday.

Roy and Janet Peacock lost their beloved son Joel in October 2013, when he was just 18.

Joel Peacock, who died of an asthma attack three years ago.

They, and their partners Dawn Peacock and Carl Smith, have organised a celebration of his life at Cedar Court next Friday - the day Joel would have turned 21.

His mum Ms Peacock said: “How I am going to feel on the day I don’t know. It is going to be mixed feelings. We will get with it and enjoy ourselves but we will be very emotional. We never forget and we never will.

“At 18, Joel was just starting out in life. You see all his friends growing up and you are happy for them doing what they want, but somebody is missing and we often wonder what he would be doing.”

More than 250 people have bought tickets for the event, which will include a buffet, raffles, auctions and a DJ.

It aims to raise funds for Asthma UK and help people to understand more about the condition, how to manage it and what to do if an attack happens.

Mr Peacock said: “This is the biggest single event that we have done in Joel’s memory. It will keep his memory alive amongst the local community and his friends whilst also raising awareness.”

Former Ossett Academy Sixth Form and Horbury Academy pupil Joel was leaving the gym with two of his friends when he collapsed suddenly on October 20, 2013.

He was taken to hospital but sadly did not survive the asthma attack. Ms Peacock said: “If we knew a lot of the things that we know now about asthma, before, we would have been better prepared.

“Joel did have his inhaler the night he died but it didn’t do him much good. It was a very dramatic time for us because we weren’t expecting it.”

Asthma UK funds research into the condition and supports people to reduce their risk of a potentially life threatening asthma attack. Visit www.asthma.org.uk.

‘He had it all to live for...’

Joel’s parents paid tribute to him, ahead of the birthday fundraiser.

Mr Peacock said: “Joel was a bubbly, lovely kid, a really caring person. He was full of life, well liked and a good student.

“He had really done well at school. He was in his final year and just passed his driving test. He had everything to live for.”

Ms Peacock said: “He was a very popular child and a good kid all round.”

She added: “Dawn and Carl both loved Joel to bits and spent a lot of time with him. They thought the world of him and are missing him as much as we are.”