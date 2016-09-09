People urged to see GP to spot early signs of cancer

People who have a persistent cough or regularly get out of breath are being urged to see their GP.

Public Health England has launched an awareness campaign to cut rates of lung cancer, lung disease and heart problems.

In the Wakefield District around 330 people are diagnosed with lung disease every year.

More than 10,000 are diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a common form of lung disease that includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

A further 15,000 people in the district are diagnosed with heart disease each year.

People who keep coughing or get out of breath doing things like hoovering or walking upstairs are urged to contact their GP.

A Be Clear on Cancer roadshow will be held on Wednesday, September 14, and Thursday, September, 15 at The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield. A nurse will be on hand to answer questions and leaflets handed out.

The Be Clear on Cancer campaign will be running until October 16.