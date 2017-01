Firefighters cut a trapped person out of a three-wheeled car after a collision on the motorway.

Crews at Pontefract were called to the M62 westbound between junction 33 at Ferrybridge and junction 34 at Eggborough at about 1.30pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman said: “There were two people in the car and the passenger had to be cut out. There were no life-threatening injuries.”