Plan to demolish busy multi-storey car park

Wakefield Council wants to demolish Rishworth Street multi-storey car park.

As part of its redevelopment plans for the city centre’s Civic Quarter the council said the car park would be flattened subject to planning permission.

The council’s cabinet has also given approval to acquire and demolish the Chantry Vets building in Gills Yard. It is supporting the vets with a move to new premises at Northgate just around the corner.

Rishworth Street car park will be replaced by a surface-level car park, until the site is developed.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Skills, said: “We hope that by demolishing the car park and the current vets building that we can make the area an attractive prospect to potential developers interested in providing a quality hotel in the city centre.

“Attracting high quality redevelopment into the heart of the city, will bring with it new employment opportunities and investment.”

The works will be funded by a £1.1m grant from the Leeds City Region.

And the council wants to demolish the car park by spring, with the work expected to be carried out on a Sunday to minimise disruption to businesses and residents.

Coun Jeffery said: “We apologise to local residents and businesses for any disruption that the demolition will cause. We have opted for this to take place on a Sunday to keep the disruption as minimal as possible. We will be contacting those in the local area to make them aware of the plans.”

It will then take around eight weeks to construct a surface level car park.

Alternative long stay pay-and-display parking will be provided on Carter Street, a short drive from Rishworth Street. Costs will be in line with other council run long stay parking in the city centre. For more details on Wakefield city’s long stay car parks, visit www.wakefield.gov.uk