Plaques will be unveiled for the very first time to honour war fallen

Men and women from South Kirkby who lost their lives in conflict will have their names listed on the town’s war memorial for the very first time.

South Kirkby and Moorthorpe Town Council will unveil stone plaques honouring the fallen at a special ceremony next month.

The name plaques will be a permanent reminder of those killed during the First and Second World War and will form part of the memorial, which has stood in a garden off Stockingate for decades.

Town council clerk Alan Draper said: “Having their names engraved on the memorial will be a permanent, fitting tribute to those who gave their lives in the great wars.”

The council has used its own records as well as working with the Royal British Legion and local churches to identify those killed in the conflicts.

And their names are currently in the process of being engraved onto the stones.

Mr Draper said: “People will be able to see and remember those who died for their freedom all year round.”

Members of the community are invited to attend the unveiling ceremony and a short service, which will be held at the memorial at 11am on March 31.

People can also attend The Grove Hall for a celebration and refreshments afterwards.

The council hopes to exhibit photos and newspaper cuttings in the hall telling the stories of those who lost their lives in the wars.

And anyone who wants to contribute is encouraged to get in touch.

That evening, a Last Night Of The Proms concert will be held at The Grove, featuring singer Rebecca Newman and the Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band.

For more information, contact The Grove by calling 01977 642 159.