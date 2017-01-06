Play centre gets the party started with help from children’s comedy duo

A Stanley play centre has teamed up with a popular children’s double act to offer one lucky youngster the opportunity to win the ultimate birthday party.

The Stanley Ferry Wacky Warehouse on Ferry Lane is working with CBBC’s Dick and Dom to search the country for deserving kids aged between five and nine with an upcoming birthday.

Not only will Dick and Dom be organising the Many Wacky Returns party, they will also give the winner an extra birthday treat by making a surprise appearance on the day, as well as playing fun games to get everyone get into the party spirit.

Caroline Harvey, general manager at the Stanley Ferry Wacky Warehouse, said: “We know that a birthday party at Wacky Warehouse is hard to beat and one that birthday boys and girls will remember for years.

“But we’re looking to offer the ultimate birthday party to one lucky child this year, so who better to help us shape the event than children’s TV legends and experts in all things fun and silly, Dick and Dom.

“We would love for a child from Stanley to win this birthday bonanza, so we hope local families and friends get nominating!”

The play centre and four-time BAFTA award winning duo are asking families and friends to nominate worthy children, with an upcoming birthday, for the chance to win this once-in-a lifetime prize.

Rich aka Dick said: “We’ve worked with kids for more than 20 years now, but this is the first time we’ve been let loose organising a birthday party!”

Dom added, “This is a fantastic opportunity for one lucky kid to get THE best party organised on the planet”

To nominate a lucky child for the Many Wacky Returns party visit www.wackywarehouse.co.uk before Frida, 27 January and explain in 100 words why they should win the ultimate party.

The Wacky Warehouse at the Walnut Tree on Barnsley Road is also offering this once in a lifetime opportunity.