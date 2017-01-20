Plenty to see and hear on Wakefield’s Artwalk on January 25

The first Artwalk of 2017 will showcase local and national artists with an evening of music, art and entertainment.

On Wednesday January 25 expect everything from Roma folk music at Wakefield Cathedral to Faceless Arts’ pop-up exhibition on Wood Street.

Jamie Shovlin, Widows and Orphans, Chrysippus

As part of this month’s Artwalk, which runs from 5pm to 9pm, The Art House on Drury Lane will launch its new exhibition Widows and Orphans by Jamie Shovlin.

The London-based artist was selected to take part in The Art House Some Times Residency Programme 2016/17, where he was given the opportunity to experiment and develop an ongoing project, Widows and Orphans.

The project takes a secondary school textbook ‘A History of the Modern World’ as source material to create a multi–screen, multi-voice installation.

Mr Shovlin, will also be in conversation with Bryony Bond, creative director of The Tetley, from 7pm on Wednesday. His exhibition will continue until Friday, February 24.

Emily Binks, Art House Studio, image courtesy of Jules Lister

The Art House is also staging a free guided tour at 6pm on Wednesday.

You can meet The Art House studio artists and discover their process of working, from initial idea to final production.

Sign up for the tour via www.the-arthouse.org.uk/.

You can also find out more about Artwalk Wakefield at www.artwalk.org.uk.