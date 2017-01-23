Police concerned for 6ft 6in tall missing man who may be in Castleford area

Police in Nottinghamshire are appealing for information about a missing man who is is believed may be in the Castleford area.

Officers are concerned for 25-year-old Callum Fox's safety after he was reported missing from the Sutton-In-Ashfield area of Nottinghamshire just after 9pm yesterday (Sun Jan 22)

He is described as a 6ft 6in tall white man, of heavy build with short dark hair. He was wearing grey Adidas joggers, a burgundy hoody, a black, grey and white thin sports jacket and black and grey Nike Air Max trainers.

At the time of going missing Callum also had a red and black bicycle with him.

It is believed he may have travelled by train to the Castleford area in West Yorkshire. He also has links to Derbyshire.

If you have seen Callum or have information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 753 of 22nd January.