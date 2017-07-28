Police in Leeds tracing 11 people after brawl at Elland Road boxing match

Detectives in Leeds have released images of of people they are trying to trace after a brawl broke out at a boxing match in Leeds.

Police are now searching for the 11 people, pictured, following the "large scale disorder" at an event held at the Elland Road football ground.

Two men and a woman were treated in hospital for minor injuries as a result of the incident, which happened on February 18 at the Centenary Pavilion.

An amateur boxing match was held at the ground that evening, and a melee broke out before police were called.

Leeds District CID led an investigation following the disorder, and has been analysing CCTV and mobile phone footage.

The 10 men and one woman pictured in the CCTV images are believed to be from the Leeds and Wakefield areas.

Detective Superintendent Lisa Atkinson, of Leeds District Policing, said: "We have been working closely with Leeds United football club and going through footage of this incident.

"Officers have made a number of arrests this week in connection with the disorder and have charged a number of individuals.

"We are continuing our enquiries and are appealing for information to help trace the 11 people in the CCTV images.

"I would appeal directly to any of the individuals pictured to get in touch with police. Likewise, I would ask anyone who recognises those pictured to contact officers with the information, as we would like to speak to them as part of our ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101, quoting Operation Deerpond.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.