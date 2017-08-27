Police search for missing teenager last seen in Wakefield area

Police are trying to trace a teenager who has gone missing in Bradford.

Declan Hayes, from Bradford, was last seen in Wakefield at 6.30pm yesterday.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.

Declan has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded-top, black jeans and blue trainers.

He is known to visit the Bradford, Wakefield and Huddersfield areas

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 2116 of August 26.