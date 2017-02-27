Pontefract student lands C4 TV drama role

A Pontefract drama student is celebrating after landing his first TV role.

Hassan Murtaza, from New College Pontefract, will appear in Channel 4’s new drama ‘The ABC’, which premieres in May.

The 17-year-old, who also studies accounting and economics, won the role after travelling to Manchester for a script read-through.

He was then asked back to audition at a workshop in Halifax, where he impressed the show’s director and producer with his improvisations.

Hassan said: “I need to thank New College and my teachers in the first instance because I wouldn’t have known about the auditions. When I found out, my teacher Miranda talked me through it and was really helpful.

“The director actually directed one of my favourite ever films, ‘Mischief Night’ so I’m really excited to be working with her.

“I’m really excited to be a supporting artist on ‘The ABC’ and I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

A spokesperson for the drama said: “We are very excited about Hassan being on board and the producer really liked him. He has been cast in our main sixth form tutor group, which means he will regularly appear on set.”

Miranda Hewitt, New College’s drama teacher, said: “Hassan is a very talented young actor whose ambition and commitment to pursuing opportunities outside of college has landed him a role in ‘The ABC’. I am extremely proud of him and I am confident this will be just the start of plentiful opportunities within performing arts industry.”