Poppy collection box stolen from shop counter

A Poppy appeal charity box was stolen from the counter of a shop days before Remembrance Sunday.

The Royal British Legion box had been on the counter of Prince’s butchers on Allerton Bywater’s Main Street.

Owner Rodney Prince said he first noticed the box had gone on Friday morning when a customer asked him to put their change in the box.

He said: “I could not believe it, that somebody would stoop so low as to steal a charity box.”

Mr Prince, whose family has run the business in the town since 1955, said the charity box could have been stolen that morning, or the previous afternoon.

Anyone with information about the theft is being asked to call police on 101 and quote the crime reference number 13170525615.