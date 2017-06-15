Popularity of Big Brother Ellie on the up, says family

The family and friends of Castleford’s Big Brother hopeful, Ellie Young, are backing her to reach the final.

The 23-year-old from Castleford has proved popular already among housemates in the Channel 5 nightly show and survived the first eviction night - something her family says she would have been relieved about.

And all eyes are on the former Castleford High School student as her on/off romance continues with fellow contestant, Lotan Carter.

Her mother Julie said: “She is coming across really well, she’s not got involved in any of the arguments on there and she’s just being herself.

“I think she’s been really entertaining, there’s no act with her at all.

“She will be really relieved that she was not nominated for eviction in the first week, and fingers crossed she won’t be up for eviction this week.

“I would like to think she will win it, or at least get to the final.

“The longer she’s in the more people will see what she is like.”

Ellie spent months auditioning for the show, despite having already starred in ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender as a holiday rep.

She had been working at the trampoline park, Gravity, at Xscape before going into the show last Monday.